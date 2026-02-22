Gurugram, February 22: A horrific case of brutality against a 19-year-old student has come to light in Gurugram. The victim is currently admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. It is alleged that the girl's boyfriend poured sanitiser on her private parts and set them on fire. FIR was registered in Gurugram against Shivam, after he allegedly set the private parts of his live-in partner on fire after pouring sanitiser on her and shot her video during the act.

Sections 115, 118(1), 118(2), 127(2), 69 and 351(2) of BNS have been invoked in the FIR. The FIR was filed on February 19, 2026, at 8:35 PM. The FIR, registered based on her statement, states that he was having a physical relationship with her under the pretext of marriage, thrashing her and subjecting her to violence. The victim, a student, met a young man named Shivam from Narela, Delhi, through an online app. The case of extreme cruelty occurred in the Badshahpur police station area of Gurugram. The police have registered a case under serious sections and started an investigation. Gurugram Horror: Man Allegedly Sets Live-In Partner’s Private Parts on Fire With Sanitiser in Haryana, Accused Booked.

According to the FIR, the victim is originally from Tripura and was living in a PG in Sector-69, Gurugram, while pursuing a B.Sc. in Biotechnology. She met Shivam through an online app, and they began talking in September 2025, which later led to meetings. The victim alleges that the accused established forced physical relations with her under the pretext of marriage. After this, they lived together in Gurugram for some time. During this period, the accused began doubting her and started physically assaulting her.

According to the statement recorded in the FIR, on February 16, 2026, the accused brutally thrashed the victim. It is alleged that he attacked her head with a steel bottle, smashed her head against the wall and furniture, hit her with an earthen pot, and even attempted to set her private parts on fire after pouring sanitiser on them. Haryana Shocker: YouTubers in Live-in Relationship Jump Off Seventh Floor of Their Apartment in Bahadurgarh, Die.

Furthermore, the accused attacked her legs with a knife and threatened that he would beat her so badly that she would never be able to walk or become a mother. The victim also alleged that the accused recorded nude videos of her. On the night of February 18, the victim managed to use the accused's phone to tell her mother everything in Bengali, as the accused did not understand the language. Her mother then called 112. The police arrived at the spot and admitted the victim to the Sector-10 government hospital. Initially, doctors declared her unfit to give a statement and later referred her to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. There, doctors declared her fit to give a statement, after which the police recorded her detailed testimony.

