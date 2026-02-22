Mumbai, February 22: The gold rate across major Indian cities remained unchanged on Sunday, February 22, following a period of steady gains throughout the week. Scroll down to check the gold rate today in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Srinagar, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Ahmedabad.

As global markets are closed for the weekend, domestic retail rates have stabilised, with 24-carat gold priced at approximately INR 1,59,410 per 10 grams in the national capital. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold, the preferred choice for jewelry buyers, is retailing at INR 1,46,150 per 10 grams in Delhi. Silver Investment in 2026: Is It Legal to Store Large Quantities at Home and What Are the Tax Rules?

City-Wise Rates of Gold in India As of February 22

Gold Rate Today, February 22, 2026

City 22K Gold (per 10g) 24K Gold (per 10g) Delhi INR 1,46,410 INR 1,59,410 Mumbai INR 1,46,000 INR 1,59,280 Chennai INR 1,46,800 INR 1,60,150 Ahmedabad INR 1,46,050 INR 1,59,330 Kolkata INR 1,46,000 INR 1,59,280 Bengaluru INR 1,46,000 INR 1,59,280 Hyderabad INR 1,46,000 INR 1,59,280 Jaipur INR 1,46,410 INR 1,59,410 Pune INR 1,46,000 INR 1,59,280 Noida INR 1,46,410 INR 1,59,410 Gurugram INR 1,46,410 INR 1,59,410 Ghaziabad INR 1,46,410 INR 1,59,410 Lucknow INR 1,46,410 INR 1,59,410 Bhopal INR 1,46,410 INR 1,59,410 Jodhpur INR 1,46,410 INR 1,59,410 Srinagar INR 1,46,410 INR 1,59,410

Gold Rate Today: Market Drivers and Weekly Performance

The flat trend on Sunday is typical as international spot gold prices do not fluctuate over the weekend. However, the metal has seen a significant recovery over the past week, driven by a softer US Dollar and renewed interest from central banks. Gold Rate Today, February 21, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Investors are currently looking toward upcoming global economic data releases scheduled for Monday, which are expected to dictate the next direction for bullion. Domestically, wedding season demand continues to provide a strong floor for gold prices, preventing any sharp corrections despite the high price levels.

