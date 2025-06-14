Yadgir (Karnataka) [India], June 14 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday hailed the contributions of MLAs, MPs and Ministers of the Congress government in putting "Kalyana" Karnataka on the path to progress.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone for various works under 'Arogya Avishkar' scheme, Shivakumar said, "Power is temporary, but accomplishments are permanent. Hence, we have come here to thank our patrons. The people of the region have sent a big message to the country by electing the Congress government under the leadership of Mallikarjuna Kharge and Siddaramaiah."

"We approved the five guarantees within five days of assuming office. Congress leaders from Kalyana Karnataka- Priyanka Kharge, Ajay Singh, Darshanapur, Dinesh Gundurao, Radhakrishna, B V Naik and MLAs from the district are taking the region towards prosperity," he added.

Shivakumar said that the government has developed the most advanced healthcare system in Kalyana Karnataka after Bengaluru.

"Our government has sent out a message of progress by developing Kalyana Karnataka. Our government is carrying out developmental works in the fields of education, health, roads, rural development, employment, etc. We have laid the foundation stone for various healthcare works worth Rs 416 crore. Our government has developed the most advanced healthcare system in Kalyana Karnataka after Bengaluru. Mallikarjuna Kharge has done a lot for this region when he was the Union Labour minister," the Karnataka DyCM said.

"Congress party under the leadership of Mallikarjun Kharge, Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have a special status of 371J to the region. This has ensured that the districts of Kalyana Karnataka are more progressive than other districts," DK Shivakumar added.

He further said Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge has come forward to provide social justice to backwards classes.

"Mallikarjuna Kharge has come forward to provide social justice to backwards classes and oppressed classes. In spite of the Opposition parties' criticism, we will continue to work for the backwards classes. We have announced the redoing of the caste census in this direction. I appeal to all to provide accurate details in the survey," the Deputy CM said.

"Our Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao and Sharan Prakash Patil are doing revolutionary work in the field of healthcare. I appeal to you to support them in their mission," he urged. (ANI)

