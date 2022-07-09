Kalyani, Jul 9 (PTI) The Kalyani University in West Bengal's Nadia district has received the approval of the AICTE to start a B.Tech course and an M.Tech programme, vice-chancellor Manas Kumar Sanyal said on Saturday.

There will be 30 seats in B.Tech in Electronics and Communication Engineering and the admission will take place through West Bengal Joint Entrance Board Examinations (WBJEE), he said.

M.Tech in Information Technology will have 12 seats and the university will conduct its own admission process, he added.

Classes will start from the 2022-23 session itself.

The courses will be a part of the Department of Engineering and Technology Studies under the Faculty of Engineering, Technology and Management.

At present, the department teaches B.Tech in Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering, B.Tech in Information Technology, and M.Tech in Communication Engineering.

"The starting of the new courses will give opportunities to more students, and we are hopeful about getting affiliation for a few more programmes in the coming years," said Sanyal.

