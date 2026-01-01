DPA Kandla went fully live with all modules of the Enterprise Business System. (Photo: DPA/Kandla)

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 1 (ANI): Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, on Thursday successfully went fully live with all modules of the Enterprise Business System (EBS), marking a significant step in the port's digital transformation journey.

The launch was attended by Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, and Nilabhra Dasgupta, IRS, Deputy Chairman, along with senior officials from DPA, EBS, and Tech Mahindra, a release said.

The implementation of EBS at DPA Kandla is expected to significantly reduce the cost of doing business, improve supply chain visibility, and enhance ease of doing business for port users and stakeholders.

Earlier, on December 15, 2025, Vijay Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), visited Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, Gujarat. On his arrival, he was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the CISF Unit, DPA Kandla.

During Vijay Kumar's visit, Sushil Kumar Singh, IRSME, Chairman, Deendayal Port Authority, briefed him on the Port's strong performance, operational achievements and ongoing as well as upcoming development initiatives aimed at enhancing capacity, efficiency and sustainability, according to a release.

The Secretary, MoPSW, appreciated DPA's consistent growth trajectory and its strategic role in strengthening India's maritime and logistics ecosystem.

A significant highlight of the visit was the inauguration and laying of the foundation stone for multiple landmark development projects by Deendayal Port Authority, with a total project outlay of Rs 193 crore. These projects are poised to improve port infrastructure and significantly accelerate cargo. (ANI)

