Ghaziabad, January 1: The Uttar Pradesh Police have come under intense scrutiny and social media ridicule following the emergence of a viral video showing a police officer allegedly using a mobile phone to "scan" individuals to determine their nationality. The incident, which took place in a slum area of Ghaziabad, has raised questions regarding police conduct and the methods used during verification drives for illegal immigrants.

The 'Citizenship Scan' Incident

The video, which reportedly dates back to December 23 but gained widespread traction on January 1, features Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Sharma performing what he described as a "citizenship check." In the footage, Sharma is seen placing a mobile phone against a man's back, as if using a barcode scanner. After holding the device against the individual, Sharma is heard claiming that the "machine" identifies the man as a Bangladeshi national. However, local residents and witnesses countered the officer's claim, stating that the man being scanned is actually a resident of Araria in Bihar, not a foreign national. ‘Machine Says You Are From Bangladesh’: Ghaziabad Cop Puts Mobile Phone on Man’s Back, Claims It Can Detect Nationality (Watch Video).

Social Media Backlash and Ridicule

The footage has triggered a wave of criticism across digital platforms, with many users mocking the unconventional and scientifically impossible method of verifying citizenship through a physical phone "scan." While some internet users reacted with memes and jokes about the "high-tech device," others expressed serious concern over the potential for police to mislead or intimidate vulnerable populations in slum areas. Standard citizenship verification in India typically involves the inspection of official documents such as Aadhaar cards, voter IDs, passports, or the use of authorized biometric databases. The use of a standard smartphone as a handheld "nationality detector" has no legal or technical basis in official police protocol.

Context of the Verification Drive

The incident occurred during a broader search operation conducted by the Ghaziabad Police in coordination with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The operation was aimed at identifying illegal immigrants living in the region. During these drives, officials have been conducting door-to-door checks, verifying identity cards, and questioning individuals in various neighborhoods. While senior police officials have noted the viral video, a formal statement regarding SHO Ajay Sharma’s specific actions has yet to be released. Hindu Man Pleads for Life in Bangladesh After Amrit Mondal’s Killing? Fact Check Reveals Viral Video Is AI-Generated.

‘Machine Is Showing You People Are Bangladeshi’

SHO Ghaziabad said “machine is showing you people are Bangladeshi.” The man is claiming he is from Araria district in Bihar. Has the UP police come up with a new device to detect citizenship of people? pic.twitter.com/tC707AjPuc — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) January 1, 2026

Ongoing Operations

Despite the controversy surrounding the video, Ghaziabad authorities have indicated that search operations will continue. Officials stated that they are focused on checking legitimate documentation, including voter cards and passports, and that legal action will be taken against anyone found to be residing in the country illegally. The Uttar Pradesh government has recently emphasized the use of technology in policing—including the launch of an AI-based app called "YAKSH"—but there is no indication that the technology used in the viral video is part of any official government toolkit.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV.com), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

