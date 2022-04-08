Kanpur (UP), Apr 7 (PTI) A youth was thrashed by a senior police officer in full public view here after he allegedly harassed a girl.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, with a senior police officer here saying it would act as a deterrent for those indulging in such crimes.

The incident took place near Merchant Chambers at the Civil Lines in Gwaltoli where a youth allegedly followed a girl and harassed her, said Additional DCP (West) Brajesh Srivastava said on Thursday.

ACP (Colonelganj) Tirpurari Pandey stopped the youth and slapped him repeatedly amidst the public, he said.

The ACP also warned him with dire consequences if he continued to indulge in such crimes, the ADCP added.

Talking to PTI, ACP Pandey admitted that he slapped a youth on Saturday for harassing a girl on the road and its video has surfaced on social media.

"This video will send out a strong message to all those who indulge in such crimes and act as a deterrent," said a senior police official on the condition of anonymity.

