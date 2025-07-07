Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): The Kanwar Yatra is set to commence on July 10. Amid the preparations, controversy has erupted over an alleged "identity campaign" being run by certain organisations along the yatra route, prompting national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Rakesh Tikait, to issue a statement from his residence in Muzaffarnagar.

The campaign, which reportedly involves identifying people and businesses based on religious identity, took a serious turn after an incident in Haridwar, where a Muslim family was allegedly attacked and their vehicle vandalised on the Kanwar route.

Reacting to the rising communal tension, Tikait stated, "Running an identity campaign is wrong. Instead of targeting people, we should adopt a clear and peaceful approach."

He suggested a practical solution to avoid confusion and conflict during the pilgrimage, veg hotels should use green boards, while non-veg eateries and hotels should use red. According to him, this colour-coded system is already in place in Maharashtra's Nagpur and helps prevent disputes.

Tikait emphasised that the Kanwar Yatra is a sacred event and should remain peaceful. He recalled that Naresh Tikait, a senior BKU leader, had earlier appealed for the Yatra to be conducted with restraint, asking for limits on the height and sound of DJ processions, which have become a modern-day feature of the pilgrimage.

However, Tikait noted that even such suggestions for peace are met with resistance. "Today, anyone who speaks about peace is branded a traitor," he said sarcastically, pointing to how Naresh Tikait's earlier remarks were misrepresented and led to uproar.

He also brought up a tragic incident from last year when a soldier was beaten to death during a competitive 'Dak Kanwar' procession, highlighting the dangers of unchecked rivalry during the Yatra.

Tikait warned against turning the pilgrimage into a platform for caste-based slogans and provocations. "If DJ Kanwars don't shout casteist slogans, what's the fun? If DJ trucks don't get caught in overhead power lines, what's the fun?" he said mockingly.

Addressing the controversy around nameplates, Tikait underlined that businesses along the Kanwar route should indicate their offerings -- veg or non-veg -- through colour-coded boards rather than be drawn into religious or caste-based identity politics.

He called on the administration to take strict action against anyone taking the law into their own hands and urged communities to continue serving Kanwar pilgrims with unity and devotion, regardless of caste or religion.

"We have always been in service of the Kanwar pilgrims, organising large community meals and support. But sometimes, even those efforts face backlash," he said.

Rakesh Tikait's statement comes as a reminder of the importance of communal harmony and responsible conduct during one of India's largest religious pilgrimages. (ANI)

