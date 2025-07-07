Did India Admit Rafale Fighter Jet Pilot Loss During Operation Sindoor? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim by Pakistani Propaganda Accounts

Mumbai, July 7: Several Pakistani propaganda accounts have recently circulated false claims alleging that India has indirectly admitted to the loss of Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel, including three Rafale fighter jet pilots, during the "Operation Sindoor." These accounts claim that after repeatedly denying any casualties, the Indian military has now acknowledged the fatalities occurred during the "Operation Sindoor."

The narrative was further amplified by Pakistan-based broadcaster Geo News, which published an article headlined “India admits Rafale pilot deaths under pressure as honours expose cover-up.” Citing unnamed security sources, the report alleged that India suffered significant losses, including over 250 fatalities along the Line of Control (LoC), and claimed that the announcement of honours was an attempt to discreetly admit to these deaths. The report also suggested that India acted under internal pressure to reveal these losses. Fact Check: Did Lt Gen Rahul R Singh Say Pakistan's Electronic Warfare and C4 Intelligence Capability Surprised Them During Operation Sindoor? PIB Debunks Fake Statements Attributed to India's Military General.

No, India did not admit Rafale Fighter Jet loss during Operation Sindoor, which was launched in response to a deadly April 22 Pahalgam Terror Attack. The Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check unit has debunked the rumour, confirming that the Government of India has made no such statement and these claims are entirely false and lack any official backing. Did India Accept Conditions After US Warned PM Narendra Modi That Pakistan Would Launch Major Attack? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth As Pakistani Accounts Misquote S Jaishankar's Operation Sindoor Statement.

No, India Has Not Admitted Rafale Loss During ‘Operation Sindoor’

🚨"India Admits Rafale Pilot Loss?" - Here's the truth behind this claim: Several Pakistani propaganda handles are spreading false claims that India has officially confirmed the loss of 4 IAF pilots, including those flying 3 Rafale jets.#PIBFactCheck ❌ FAKE ALERT! ✅ The… pic.twitter.com/4v8FSMOJAX — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 7, 2025

The PIB Fact Check also urged users not to fall for such misinformation peddled by the Pakistani propoganda social media accounts. "Always cross-verify with official sources before believing or sharing such claims," PIB Fact Check further said.

