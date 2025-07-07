Hyderabad, July 7: A bizarre theft incident has come to light from Telangana, where a man was caught on camera stealing at a D-Mart in Hyderabad. It is reported that the accused was caught stealing on CCTV cameras as he stuffed cardamoms in his underwear. Surprisingly, a day after stealing cardamom, the accused returned to the hypermarket again to steal for the second time. The alleged incident occurred at D-Mart's Sanathnagar branch in Hyderabad,

According to a report in News18, a young man was caught on camera stealing items in an unusual way. It is learned that the young man entered the D-Mart store in Sanathnagar intending to buy groceries. The CCTV footage showed the accused picking up a small basket and putting daily items into it, including cardamom packets. Later, the accused boarded a lift and went to another floor to continue shopping. Hyderabad Shocker: Couple Arrested for Running Paid Live Sex Videos of Themselves on Social Media Websites, Sent to Judicial Remand.

When in the lift, the accused took the opportunity and started stuffing the cardamom packets from his basket into his underwear. However, the young man was unaware that the lift had a functioning CCTV camera, which recorded his act of stealing. Amid this, the D-Mart store's management saw a discrepancy in cardamom stock. The management reviewed the store's CCTV footage and saw the man behaving suspiciously in the lift.

They identified the man involved in the theft. To their surprise, the same man returned to the store the same day and repeated his actions. However, this time the accused picked two packets of cardamom and went into the washroom. Over there, the accused tried to hide the stolen cardamom packets in the same manner but ran out of luck. Hyderabad Shocker: Class 10 Student, Boyfriend Arrested for Mother’s Murder in Telangana.

The alert staff of the D-Mart store caught him red-handed when he came out of the washroom. After this, the staff alerted the police, who immediately arrived at the scene and took the man into custody for questioning. While an investigation is underway, the theft incident has become a topic of discussion among the locals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2025 12:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).