Bidar (Karnataka) [India], November 24 (ANI): Three people, including a five-year-old child, were killed in a head-on collision between two bikes on the Chambol-Benakanahalli road under the jurisdiction of Janwada police station in Bidar district, police said on Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Mallikarjuna (35), his daughter Mahalaxmi (5), and Pawan (28).

SP Bidar said, "Three people, including a five-year-old child, died in a head-on collision between two bikes on Saturday night on the Chambol-Benakanahalli road under the jurisdiction of Janwada police station in Bidar district. Mallikarjuna, his daughter Mahalaxmi, and Pawan died in the accident. Mallikarjuna was on his way from Bidar to Khanapura village in Aurad taluk on a bike with his wife, mother-in-law and child."

He further said that persons riding the bike lost their lives, and the injured were admitted to BRIMS Hospital for treatment in Bidar.

"Pawan was travelling from Aurad to Bidar on a bike when a head-on collision occurred between the two bikes. Mallikarjuna and Pawan died on the spot, while the child Mahalaxmi died at the BRIMS Hospital. Mallikarjun's wife and mother-in-law were injured and have been admitted to BRIMS Hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered at Janwada police station in this regard. (ANI)

