Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Halasur Police Station in Bengaluru has successfully apprehended three suspects involved in two separate cases of vandalism that occurred on June 28, 2025.

The accused, identified as Maksad Ahmad Bin Rehmat Ullakhan, Izar Pasha Bin Nurullah Pasha, and Hamid Tabrez Bin Qasim Ali, were arrested on July 28 after a thorough investigation.

The accused set fire to several two-wheelers and cycles parked on Kaliyamma Speed B No 4th Street, Halasur, damaging 10 two-wheelers and seven cycles.

The accused also damaged a car and a vegetable shop stand by setting them on fire using petrol.

The police investigation revealed that the accused, Mansood Ahmed, had a personal vendetta against local individuals, Pahad and Sarfuddin, who are currently in jail for a murder case.

These individuals had previously assaulted Ahmed, and in a drunken state, he conspired with the other accused to commit the vandalism as an act of revenge. (ANI)

