Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 14 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday slammed the Congress party over the alleged bitcoin scam and said that the "issue had become bigger" because the Opposition did not probe the matter properly when it was in power.

"They (Congress) say that the matter began in 2016. If there was something related to Karnataka, then why the party in power did not notice it at that time. You have got to know about the accused, but did not do the proper enquiry," said an official statement issued by the Chief Minister Office.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency In India: Central Govt Aims to Block ‘Irresponsible’ Crypto Ads.

Further, Bommai said, "Why did not you do proper enquiry when you (Congress) were in power? You left it and the issue had become bigger. And now you are questioning us."

"On the basis of the Twitter handle, they are alleging the scam. Anyone can raise the issue on Twitter. If you are raising the issue, then you have to speak on the basis of evidence and witness," he said.

Also Read | India Reports 11,271 New COVID-19 Infections, 285 Deaths In Past 24 Hours; Active Cases Lowest in 522 Days.

He said, "We are fair enough and investigated the case. We are the ones who referred it to the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation. The investigation is going on."

The Chief Minister also said that the government will not spare anyone whoever was indulged in the scam. "If they have evidence let them submit it to ED or the police, we will take action immediately," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Bommai termed the allegations "politically motivated" and asked the Opposition to submit the documents related to the scam to the investigation agencies which are already conducting the probe into the issue.

"Let those who are making the allegations explain what exactly the scam is and who is involved in it. The case has been handed over to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) 8-9 months ago. Interpol Cell of the CBI too has been informed about the case which has an international dimension," he said.

"Our government has an open mind about the issue. There is no question of shielding anybody. None of us is involved in it. Let them submit the documents in their possession to the investigation agencies, let the truth come out," he further added.

Meanwhile, State Minister K Sudhakar also called Congress the "party of corruption" over the alleged bitcoin scam and said that the state government has ordered an investigation in the matter and the investigating team has shared all information with Interpol, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI.

Earlier, former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah alleged that politicians and officials were involved in a Bitcoin scam in the state and that the investigation agencies are trying to safeguard them.

Meanwhile, state Congress chief DK Shivakumar claimed that it took place on a large scale and said that it is shocking to hear the names of police officers, political leaders and businessmen in the scam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)