Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], November 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manikanth Rathod, who had contested against Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge on the party ticket from Chittapur, was allegedly attacked by miscreants late Saturday night.

Later, he was admitted to a private hospital in the city after receiving injuries to his head, ears, and hands during the attack.

"Some miscreants attacked my car with bear bottles and with weapons, in which I sustained injuries. In my hand, there are eight stitches and in my ear, there are four," the BJP leader said.

He further alleged that the attack was being done by Congress leader Priyank Kharge.

"Earlier on November 15, we filed a complaint against Priyank Kharge about his involvement in scams. The attack was planned and they wanted to kill me. I am not going to back out and will continue to raise our voice against the wrong," he said.

Rathod was accompanied by his personal secretary at the time of the attack.

The identity of the miscreants who attacked Rathod and the reason for the act are yet to be ascertained.

Manikanth Rathod was arrested on November 13, 2022, for allegedly threatening Priyank Kharge, who is the Congress candidate in Chittapur, with murder and was later released on bail. (ANI)

