Bengaluru, December 31: The forest department officials have arrested Vikram Simha, brother of BJP MP Pratap Simha, in connection with an alleged tree felling case, officials said on Sunday. Simha represents Mysore-Kodagu of Karnataka and he is the former President of the Yuva Morcha Bharatiya Janata Party. Lok Sabha Security Breach: BJP MP Pratap Simha Issued Visitor Pass to Man Who Breached Parliament

As per the officials, Vikram Simha has been accused of felling trees in a forest area in Karnataka's Hassan district. He was arrested on Saturday from Bengaluru, the officials said. Further details on the matter are awaited. Parliament Security Breach: Karnataka Congress Writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Demands Action Against BJP MP Pratap Simha

MP Pratap Simha was recently under scrutiny from the opposition over allegations of providing Parliament passes to individuals responsible for triggering panic in the Lok Sabha with gas canisters on December 13. (ANI)

