A major security breach occurred in the Lok Sabha when two men entered the House and created a ruckus On Wednesday, December 13. The intruders were identified as Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan. The reports said Sagar Sharma had obtained a visitor pass from Pratap Simha, a BJP MP from Mysuru. The incident coincided with the 22nd anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attacks. Parliament Security Breach: Two Unidentified Men Jump From Visitor's Gallery in Lok Sabha, Caught by Security Officials (See Pics and Video).

Lok Sabha Security Breach:

#BREAKING: The Man who jumped inside the Indian Parliament from Visitor’s Gallery and threw a smoke canister has been identified as Sagar Sharma. As per his Parliament Pass, he was recommended for Parliament entry by MP Pratap Simha from Mysore. 4 people arrested till now. pic.twitter.com/LMRYQuiiUN — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) December 13, 2023

BJP MP Pratap Simha Issued Visitor Pass to Intruder

VIDEO | "Two people jumped from the public gallery and there was smoke. There was chaos all around. Both of them were overpowered by security officials," says MP Danish Ali on reported security breach in Lok Sabha. #Parliament pic.twitter.com/fJIFOnkgdb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 13, 2023

