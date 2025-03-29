Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 29 (ANI): BJP Karnataka President and MLA BY Vijayendra on Saturday announced that an overnight sit-in protest against the Congress government's price hikes will be held at Freedom Park, Bengaluru, on April 2 at 11 AM.

Speaking to ANI, Vijayendra stated that all BJP MLAs, Legislative Council members, former MLAs, candidates from the last Assembly elections, district presidents, and all state office bearers would participate in the overnight protest.

Also Read | Karnataka BJP Announces Protests on Milk Price Hike, Suspension of 18 MLAs and Muslim Quota in Government Tenders.

"Today, we have discussed many issues with the party senior leaders. We have taken a decision. On April 2nd, all BJP leaders, office bearers, and district presidents will protest the decision of the Congress government to increase the milk price by Rs 4. After the Congress government came to power, this was the third time Siddaramaiah's government increased milk prices," the Karnataka BJP Chief said.

Vijayendra accused the Congress government of guaranteeing price hikes, stating that water tariffs, petrol prices, and milk prices had all been increased. He sarcastically remarked that the milk price hike was the Congress government's "Ugadi gift" to the people. He said the BJP would launch a public movement against these price hikes to raise awareness and fight against the Congress government's policies.

Also Read | Malabar Hill Walkway To Open on March 30: Know Entry Fee, Visitor Guidelines and Other Details of Mumbai's 1st Elevated Forest Walkway.

On Thursday, the Karnataka government announced a Rs 4 per litre price hike for Nandini milk and curd, effective April 1. This decision was made during a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The decision was made during a Cabinet meeting held by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The move aims to encourage dairy farming in the state, considering the cost of milk production and processing.

Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) Chairman Bheema Naik on Thursday defended the state government's move to increase the price of Nandini milk by Rs 4 per litre, stating that the additional cost would go directly to the farmers.

"We were selling milk in Karnataka at a price lower than that elsewhere in the country. KMF procures 86 lakh-1 crore (milk) every day. 1 litre of milk is sold at Rs 42 (Karnataka). In Gujarat, it is Rs 53, in Andhra & Telangana, it is Rs 58, in Delhi and Maharashtra, it is Rs 56, in Kerala, it is Rs 54. This decision has been taken in the interest of herders. These 4 Rupees are going to farmers," he told ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)