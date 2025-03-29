Bengaluru, March 29: Karnataka BJP has announced a series of protests and programmes across the state against the hike in milk prices, the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs, and the Muslim quota in government tenders. BJP state chief B.Y. Vijayendra announced after a meeting at the party headquarters in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The government has increased the price of milk by Rs 4 and also decided to provide 4 per cent reservation for Muslim contractors in government tenders and 18 BJP MLAs were suspended for six months on charges of disrupting the proceedings in the house and showing disrespect to the Speaker’s Chair, who were protesting on the issue of honey trap attempt on the Congress Minister and Muslim quota. “We have decided that on April 2, all BJP MLAs, MLCs, former MLAs, party workers, state office bearers, and district presidents will stage a day-and-night dharna against the Congress government’s decision to increase the price of milk by Rs 4,” he said. Milk Price Hiked Three Times After Cong Came to Power in Karnataka: BJP Leader Ashoka.

Vijayendra further added that this is the third time the Congress government has increased milk prices, calling it an “anti-people move”. He emphasised that the party has taken the issue seriously and will continue the overnight dharna from April 2 onwards. Regarding the suspension of 18 BJP MLAs, Vijayendra criticised Speaker U.T. Khader’s decision as “unconstitutional and undemocratic”. He announced that all BJP MLAs and MLCs will protest on April 2 before the Kengal Hanumantaiah Statue in Bengaluru and submit a representation to the Speaker.

“We demand that the Speaker must revoke the six-month suspension of 18 BJP MLAs, which is completely unconstitutional. Until the Speaker takes a decision in this regard, none of our MLAs or MLCs will attend committee meetings,” he asserted. Another key issue raised was the Congress-led government’s decision to provide a 4 per cent Muslim quota in government tenders. Vijayendra accused the ruling Congress of engaging in minority appeasement politics and alleged that the Karnataka government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, was continuously insulting Hindus.

“This anti-Hindu decision will be highlighted across the state along with the Leader of the Opposition. In every district, we will inform people about how the Congress party has become a curse for Hindus. We will tour the entire state to expose their policies,” he declared. Karnataka BJP to Hold Protests Against Price Rise, Muslim Quota and MLAs Suspension.

When asked about the six-year suspension of BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Vijayendra clarified: “Our national high command gave multiple opportunities to MLA Yatnal. Two notices were issued, and enough time was provided for him to rectify his actions. Ultimately, the high command was compelled to take this decision. The question of welcoming the decision does not arise, but as the state chief, I have to respect the high command’s decision.”

