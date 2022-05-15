Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 15 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai flagged off the TCS World 10k run on Sunday and said that the run would bring a new enthusiasm to life.

"Over 17,000 people, including the physically challenged and senior citizens, are participating in the 10k run for good health, national cause and enthusiasm for life. The TCS has done a good job by organising the run," Bommai said as per Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Also Read | Lunar Eclipse 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch the ‘Super Flower Blood Moon’ in India.

TCS has exhibited its corporate social responsibility by allowing many non-governmental agencies to mobilise contributions through this forum for social causes, he added.

Higher Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan, Sports and Youth Empowerment minister Narayana Gowda and others were present. (ANI)

Also Read | We Have Already Started Working for Assembly Elections in 2023. The Upcoming Election is … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)