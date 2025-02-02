Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 2 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently underwent a medical examination at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday due to pain in his knee, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The doctors stated that the pain was caused by pressure on the area where he had previously undergone ligament surgery.

"Due to pain in his left knee, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah underwent a medical examination at Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru. Doctors who examined him stated that the pain was caused by pressure on the area where he had previously undergone ligament surgery. However, they confirmed that there were no other issues. Doctors have advised him to rest at home for two days without travelling. As a result, all of the Chief Minister's scheduled programs for today have been cancelled," Karnataka CMO said.

The doctors, who examined him, have asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to rest at home for two days. Thus, all the scheduled programs for today stand cancelled.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah slammed the Union Budget 2025 presented on Saturday and said it was very disappointing, without any vision and did not meet the demands of Karnataka.

"This budget has not met the demands of Karnataka state. The central government has not announced any of the projects we requested from Karnataka in this budget. Nothing has been announced on AIIMS which we have asked in Raichur. I have seen the key highlights of the Modi government's budget. The Union Budget, from the country's perspective, may be fine, but from Karnataka's perspective, it is very disappointing," CM Siddaramaiah said.

Attacking BJP further, he said that the centre had given an "empty vessel" to Karnataka, and no money was allotted to the irrigation projects in Karnataka. He further alleged that the state's projects have received "not a single rupee". (ANI)

