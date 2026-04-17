Lucknow, April 17: The Allahabad High Court has directed Uttar Pradesh Police to conduct an inquiry and consider filing an FIR into a matter related to the alleged dual citizenship of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, a lawyer said on Friday.​ Justice Subhash Vidyarthi gave the order on a petition filed by Karnataka resident S. Vignesh Shishir, a BJP worker, challenging a January 28 order of a special MP/MLA court in Lucknow, which had rejected his plea seeking registration of an FIR against the Congress leader.​

The High Court’s Lucknow Bench said the allegation that Rahul Gandhi holds dual citizenship warrants an inquiry.​ The petitioner moved the High Court against the lower court’s decision that it was not competent to decide issues relating to dual citizenship, and challenged his eligibility to continue as a member of Parliament from Rae Bareli.​ Shishir has sought registration of an FIR and a detailed probe, levelling allegations under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Official Secrets Act, the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act.​ Rahul Gandhi Citizenship Row: BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy Files PIL In Delhi High Court Seeking Cancellation of LoP’s Citizenship.

The petitioner claimed that he has documents and some emails from the British government that prove that Rahul Gandhi is a British citizen, and that, as a result, he is ineligible to contest elections in India and cannot hold the post of a Lok Sabha member.​ He had filed a complaint against the Congress leader before a special MP/MLA court in Rae Bareli, and the matter was transferred to the Lucknow Bench of the High Court on December 17, 2025.​ Recently, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, questioning the transparency of his foreign travels.​ ‘Not Just Individual’s Insult but That of Citizens’: Rajnath Singh on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Magician’ Jibe at PM Narendra Modi.

“Before making allegations against others, Rahul Gandhi should be transparent about his own passport and his foreign visits. I am ready to put my passport and my entire family’s passports before the press. Let Rahul Gandhi do the same -- then we will know where he has been going,” CM Sarma said.​ He also challenged Gandhi to address the public openly on the allegations levelled against him over the past 10 years, adding, “A person who makes allegations must also be prepared to answer questions.”​

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