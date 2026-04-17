The Constitution Amendment Bill, popularly known as the "Nari Bill," failed to pass the Lok Sabha on Friday after the ruling NDA government fell short of the mandatory two-thirds majority. Despite two days of intense parliamentary debate, the landmark legislation was defeated during the floor test. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier appealed for bipartisan support, urging lawmakers not to politicize the historic move. The session saw sharp ideological rifts, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticizing the opposition for blocking progress, while Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi labeled the bill "anti-national" in its current form. Significant objections were also raised by leaders including Akhilesh Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi, primarily centered on the proposed delimitation exercise and the timing of implementation. This legislative setback leaves the future of the 33% gender quota in uncertainty. Constitution (131 Amendment) Bill, Delimitation Bill, Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill Introduced in Lok Sabha.

Women’s Reservation Bill Fails Floor Test in Parliament

Constitution (131st Amendment) Amendment Bill gets 278 ayes and 211 noes; 489 voted in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/eMdZ4LKTyo

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