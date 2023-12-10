Bengaluru, Dec 10 (PTI) The Karnataka Congress unit has convened its Legislative Party meeting in Belagavi on December 13.

CLP secretary E Tukaram in a statement said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will chair the meeting, which will take place on Wednesday evening at Shoonya Farm Retreat at Belagundi near Shivaji Nagar Ground in Belagavi.

Deputy Chief Minister and Congress state president D K Shivakumar along with legislators will attend, he said.

