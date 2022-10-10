Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], October 10 (ANI): The driver of a bus was killed and five others were injured after the vehicle overturned near Sherewad village in Karnataka's Dharwad on Monday, said Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar.

The bus was travelling from Laxmeshwar to Hubli, added the police.

Also Read | Telangana: Raj Bhavan, Governor's Official Residence in Hyderabad Turns Pink for Awareness on Breast Cancer.

The injured are being treated at KIMS Hubli.

A case has been registered at Hubli police station. (ANI)

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Pulled Out of House in Daylight, Forced To Parade Half-Naked in Satna; Three Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)