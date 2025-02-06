Vijayanagara (Karnataka) [India], February 6 (ANI): A driver was killed and another injured when the truck they were travelling in collided with a tollbooth in Karnataka's Vijayanagara district, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the Timlapura Toll Plaza near Hospet in Vijayanagara.

According to police, the collision was so severe that the truck overturned completely.

The driver of the truck lost his life in the accident, while another person was injured, they said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

