Mandya (Karnataka) [India], November 4 (ANI): A farmer died of electrocution while removing coconut feathers in Sagya Village of Karnataka's Mandya district, police said on Tuesday.

According to Mandya SP Mallikarjun Baladandi, the farmer, Ramesh (38), was working in his fields when the coconut feathers accidentally came into contact with 11 kV power lines (likely using a long pole that came into contact with a live wire). Ramesh died on the spot.

The Moti Nagar police station team found Ramesh's body entagled in the wires on the side of the road, SP Mallikarjun Baladandi said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

