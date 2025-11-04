Mumbai, November 4: The Shillong Teer is back with another round of excitement as players eagerly await the Shillong Teer Results for Tuesday, November 4, 2025. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), the popular archery-based lottery is played at the Polo Ground in Shillong and across Meghalaya. The games include Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai, drawing huge participation from local enthusiasts. Players bet on numbers ranging from 00 to 99, predicting the last two digits of arrows hitting the target in each round. For live updates and instant outcomes, participants can visit meghalayateer.com to check the Shillong Teer result online.

Today’s Shillong Teer Result Chart for Tuesday, November 4, 2025, is now live with winning numbers from Round 1 and Round 2. Players can also view updated results for all Teer games on trusted platforms like shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. The Shillong Teer lottery, known for blending skill and chance, continues to captivate players across the state. Whether you’ve placed bets in Shillong Morning Teer or Juwai Teer, today’s results promise the usual suspense and thrill. Stay tuned for live Shillong Teer Results and check the complete Shillong Teer Result Chart online to see if your prediction matches the winning numbers. Shillong Teer Result Today, November 3, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on November 4, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Participants can check the latest Shillong Teer Result Chart for Round 1 and Round 2 online through websites. The results are announced shortly after the archery rounds conclude at the Polo Ground in Shillong, with Round 1 beginning at 10:30 AM and Round 2 following later in the evening. To view today’s winning numbers, look for the option “Shillong Teer Result for November 4, 2025” on trusted platforms such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in.

These sites provide real-time updates for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Participants can also check Shillong Teer Results below to see the complete Shillong Teer Result Chart and confirm their predictions for both rounds. Checked Lottery Results Today? Jackpot or Trap – the Psychology Behind Lotteries: Why Do We Keep Buying Lottery Tickets When Probability of Winning Is Low?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a traditional archery-based lottery game that blends skill, culture, and excitement, making it one of Meghalaya’s most popular pastimes. The Shillong Teer game features 50 archers who shoot a set number of arrows, typically 30 in the first round and 20 in the second, at a distant, cylindrical target. Players place bets by choosing a number between 00 and 99, predicting the last two digits of arrows that hit the target in each round, with the winning numbers determined accordingly.

The game is conducted from Monday to Saturday, excluding Sundays, and is played at the Polo Ground in Shillong as well as other venues like Khanapara and Jowai. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA), Shillong Teer operates legally under the Meghalaya Amusements and Betting Tax (Amendment) Act, ensuring it remains a regulated and culturally significant event in the state.

