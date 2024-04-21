Visual of the flagging off ceremony in Bengaluru (Photo/ANI)

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 21 (ANI): Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, officially commenced a voter awareness campaign featuring a vintage car and bike rally at Raj Bhavan on Sunday, informed a press release.

In his address to the assembled audience, he emphasised the significance of India's status as the world's largest democracy, highlighting the crucial role of voters and electoral stakeholders in fortifying the democratic framework.

Governor Gehlot underscored the pivotal role of voting in safeguarding and reinforcing the democratic fabric, stating, "Voting is not just a right but a duty, one that fortifies our nation and its democratic principles."

He urged citizens to exercise their franchise diligently, emphasising that each vote contributes to the strength and resilience of the republic.

Acknowledging the Election Commission's efforts to facilitate voting for all segments of society, including the disabled and elderly, Governor Gehlot emphasised the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and the imperative for maximum voter participation to uphold democratic ideals.

The vintage car and bike rally, symbolising the spirit of democratic engagement, traversed a route starting from Raj Bhavan, passing through prominent landmarks such as Infantry Road, CTO Circle, Queen's Circle, Anil Kumble Circle, Kaveri Emporium, Trinity Circle, Siddalingaiah Circle, and concluding near Kantheerava Stadium.

The event witnessed the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goyal, State Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath, Bangalore City Police Commissioner Dayanand, and other senior officials.

Karnataka's 28 seats will be contested in the second and third phases on April 26 and May 7. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 elections, the Congress and JD-S alliance suffered a significant defeat, with the BJP securing a record 25 seats. (ANI)

