Bengaluru, Feb 28 (PTI) Karnataka Science and Technology Minister NS Boseraju on Wednesday said the department was exploring plans for the potential establishment of Nehru Stream (STREAM) labs in schools with an intent to impart new skills to students and foster research-based, hands-on learning experiences.

Speaking at the state-level National Science Day event held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, the Minister emphasised the mission of the proposed Nehru Stream (STREAM) Lab: To nurture curiosity, stimulate creativity, and ignite imagination in young learners.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Three Youths Killed in Clash Over Love Marriage in Muzaffarnagar.

In a statement, the Minister's office said, "The envisioned labs will provide a conducive environment for students to engage in discussions, conduct research, and devise solutions to real-world problems. Additionally, a curriculum focused on 21st-century skills development will be integrated into the lab activities."

Designed as laboratory spaces, Nehru Stream Labs will offer hands-on experiments, allowing students to gain practical experience and proficiency in various skills, it said.

Also Read | ‘Cold-Blooded Murder’: POCSO Court Sentences Transgender Person to Death for Kidnapping, Raping and Murdering Three-Month-Old Girl Child in Cuffe Parade in 2021.

Boseraju outlined the objective of enabling students to work with tools and equipment to comprehend the interdisciplinary nature of STREAM (Science, Technology, Robotics, Environment and Ecology, Astronomy, and Mathematics) subjects, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)