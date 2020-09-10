Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 10 (ANI): Karnataka government on Thursday named Gaurav Gupta, the principal secretary for commerce and industries department as the administrator for Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city's civic body).

"Gaurav Gupta, Principal Secretary to Government, Commerce and Industries department is placed in the concurrent charge of the newly created post of Administrator, Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) with immediate effect and until further order," Karnataka government said in a notification.

Gupta is an IAS officer of 1990 Karnataka batch. (ANI)

