India News | Karnataka Govt Orders Inspection of All Hospital Buildings After 7 Killed in Bengaluru Wall Collapse

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 30 (ANI): The Karnataka government on Thursday directed officials to conduct a thorough inspection of all hospital buildings and compound walls under the department and submit a detailed study report following the death of seven people after the collapse of the Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hospital compound wall in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar area.

Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil visited the site at the Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hospital, formerly Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, where seven people were killed when the compound wall collapsed due to heavy rain on Wednesday. He reviewed the situation and gathered information from officials and medical officers on the ground.

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An expert team has been ordered to inspect all hospital buildings and compound walls across the state, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hospital and Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.

Patil told reporters, "Yesterday, the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister visited the incident site, and they also instructed the Chief Engineer to investigate the compound wall. An inquiry will be conducted into the reasons why this incident occurred, and action will be taken. All old buildings that are in poor condition will be inspected. We are awaiting the investigation report, and the Chief Minister has announced compensation."

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Patil emphasised that the government is committed to taking all necessary precautionary measures to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) will be provided to the next of kin of the deceased, while those injured will receive Rs 50,000. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased.

Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the heavy rain was not expected in Bengaluru.

Parameshwara told reporters, "The rain came suddenly. Normally, Bengaluru sees its first rains in late April or early May...The corporation normally prepares for weather changes, including dead branches, low-lying areas, and potential flooding. Extensive works are ongoing in Bengaluru."

The seven individuals killed included three children. Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, has demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident. (ANI)

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