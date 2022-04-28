Bengaluru, Apr 28 (PTI) Aimed at formulating a new policy on AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming & Comics), the Karnataka government will soon constitute a committee, Minister for Electronics, IT/BT, and S&T, C N Ashwath Narayan said on Thursday.

Animation and gaming courses have been included in the Diploma curriculum considering the growth of the AVGC sector, and likewise, the engineering curriculum also has been updated to suit the present-day industry demands.

“The National Education Policy emphasises on imparting modern streams of knowledge such as AVGC. This would enable the youth of the state to make use of the economic opportunities," he said.

Noting that the state is witnessing enormous growth in the fields of filmmaking, entertainment, and media, the Minister said animation and visual effects would enable to break the monotony in the field of education.

He also assured that the forthcoming AVGC policy will supplement this.

