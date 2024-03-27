Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 27 (ANI): Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday alleged that the Central government is interrupting the supply of anti-tuberculosis drugs in the state, which is putting thousands of lives at stake.

In his post on X, Dinesh Gundu Rao mentioned that critical medications are not available in sufficient quantities.

"It is deeply concerning that the Union Government's frequent interruptions in the supply of Anti-TB drugs are jeopardising the health and well-being of over 80,000 TB patients annually in Karnataka. Despite our relentless efforts to ensure continuous treatment, the recent directives have only exacerbated the situation," he said.

" It is unacceptable that critical medications are not available in sufficient quantities, especially when the lives of thousands of TB patients are at stake. The Union Government's delayed communication and issuance of directives during the model code of conduct have severely hampered our efforts to procure essential drugs promptly," he added.

Further, he urged the Central government to immediately take action and solve the situation.

"Neglecting people's health under the pretext of the election code of conduct is unjustifiable. I urge the Union Government to take immediate action to rectify this situation," the Karnataka health minister added.

Earlier, State Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar accused the Centre of "stepmotherly treatment" to Karnataka regarding funds for several development projects amid drought conditions.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, when asked about his claims of paucity of funds for projects, DK Shivakumar said, "...In Karnataka, there was a double-engine government. Chief Minister Bommai, when he was in power himself, admitted on record in the assembly that we would have to fight for our share."

He accused the Centre of not giving an extra 50 days of work in drought-hit Taluks.

"I am not talking about big things, there is MGNREGA programme, in which every drought time they have to permit us 150 days, but they are giving only 100 days, they have to give 50 more days. This is the law of the country, this is mandatory. We have 200 Taluks under drought, but not a single rupee has been given funds for drought. My Chief Minister and ministers all met the Prime Minister, Home Minister and other Union Ministers-- requested all of them. But nothing has been given," the Congress leader said. (ANI)

