Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], November 26 (ANI): In a special drive to crime in Hubbali City in Karnataka, Karnataka Police nabbed Satish Gona, a history sheeter, who had been absconding for the last two years, according to the police.

The arrest was made after police fired three rounds on absconding rowdy sheeter Satish Gona and during panchnama, when he tried to escape Hubli Town police and assaulted PSI Vinod with stones at Mantoor Road, Hubli.

"We have been doing a special drive against rowdy elements for the last 15 days. in this drive, we got information about Satish Gona's movements. On this information, the town police went to execute a warrant, and at this time, he started to resist. At this time, police seized one talwar and somehow they brought him to the police station. Later, the police inspector and two Passi of Town police stations went to do spot panchnama. There, the history-sheeter assaulted PSI Vinod's head with a stone and started to escape. At this moment, the police inspector fired two rounds into the air but he didn't stop, so he fired at his leg. Both PSI and rowdy sheeter Satish Gona have been injured," said Renuka Sukumar Police Commissioner Hubli Dharwad.

"A total of three rounds were fired--two in the air and one on his leg. Police had issued a warrant against him; he had been absconding for the last two years," added Renuka Sukumar.

Police also seized one talwar (sword) from Satish's possession.

Town Inspector Rafiq Tehsildar warned the sheeter to stop by firing two rounds in the air but he didn't stop, and one bullet was fired to his left leg.

Later, injured PSI and history-sheeter Satish were shifted to KIMS for treatment.

Renuka Sukumar Police Commissioner Hubli Dharwad visited KIMS Hospital.

"Satish Gona has already had five cases registered against him in various police stations. One attempt to murder and two cases of setting fire to houses are there and a warrant is issued against him as he was absconding," said Renuka Sukumar Police Commissioner Hubli Dharwad.

"We are working with zero tolerance against rowdy elements. We will continue to have zero tolerance for rowdy elements," said the Police.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

