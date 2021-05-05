Henry Cavill has become everyone's favourite pinup boy in recent times. It all depends whether you love his take of Superman (or ahem... Man of Steel) in the DC Extended Universe, or as the white-haired monster-slayer in the Netflix series The Witcher. Fans of young adult adventure saga might have also liked his turn of Sherlock Holmes in the spinoff film, Enola Holmes. Or maybe you were already a fan of his other earlier TV work, playing Charles Brandon in The Tudors. Enola Holmes Movie Review: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill’s Netflix Film Is a Delightful Entertainer With A Feminist Spin.

Or like the many countless picture stories created for you, you might only want to gawk at Henry Cavill's impressive abs. The choice is yours - Cavill caters to freaks, geeks and the lovers of the physique.

While he was excellently cast as Kal-El in Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, Henry Cavill had his chance at action even before that. His most attractive role before the 2013 film, was playing the lead role of Theseus in Tarsem Singh's Immortals. While the movie didn't get much critical acclaim, Cavill got people's notice enough to get another stab at action next year with the film The Cold Light of Day. But he had appeared in other movies - some very popular ones that went under the radar over his Superman success. Happy Birthday Henry Cavill: 10 Hot Photos Of The Actor That Will Make You Fight Lois Lane For Him.

In this special feature, we look at five such early roles of this handsome British actor that you should not miss.

The Count of Monte Cristo

Henry Cavill in The Count of Monte Cristo

One of Cavill's earliest roles is playing the teenage love child of the titular Count and his former lover, married now to his enemy. Henry's character plays a crucial part in the third act, as the tormented protagonist comes to seek revenge against the man who has taken all from him.

Hellraiser: Hellworld

Henry Cavill in Hellraiser: Hellworld

Cavill plays one of the teens who brings hell in this film. A jerk of a character, he is pretty unlikeable so we are not very pissed when he is killed off early and gruesomely.

Stardust

Henry Cavill in Stardust

He might have limited screentime, but Henry Cavill leaves a hilarious mark as the lover of Sienna Miller's character. Interestingly while Cavill went on to play Superman, the film's actual male lead, Charlie Cox went on to be Marvel's Daredevil.

Whatever Works

Henry Cavill and Evan Rachel Woods in Whatever Works

Like half of Hollywood, even Henry Cavill has worked with the now disgraced Woody Allen in one of his lesser-known films. His romantic pairing with Evan Rachel Woods is one of the movie's highlights.

Blood Creek

Henry Cavill in Blood Creek

Not many talk of this underrated horror thriller that has Magneto himself, Michael Fassbender play a nearly immortal Nazi occultist. Henry Cavill is one of the two brothers who try to stop him, with the other sibling played by Prison Break's Dominic Purcell.

