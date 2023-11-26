26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: India Can Never Forget 26/11 Terror Attack, Says PM Narendra Modi in 107th ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the victims and heroes of 2008 Mumbai terror attack and said that it was one of the dastardly attacks that shocked the nation and can never be forgotten.

News IANS| Nov 26, 2023 12:00 PM IST
26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: India Can Never Forget 26/11 Terror Attack, Says PM Narendra Modi in 107th 'Mann Ki Baat'
PM Narendra Modi on Mann Ki Baat (Photo Credit: X/ @PTI_News)

New Delhi, November 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the victims and heroes of 2008 Mumbai terror attack and said that it was one of the dastardly attacks that shocked the nation and can never be forgotten. He said and it is the courage and strength of India that "we are now giving a befitting reply to the terror activities". Addressing the 107th episode of his monthly broadcast programme of 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said, "We can never forget this day when India faced its most heinous terror attack." 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Terrorist Attack on Mann Ki Baat Says, 'We Can Never Forget This Day'

He recalled that it was on this very day that the country had come under the most dastardly terror attack. "And it is the courage and strength of India that overcame it and is now giving a befitting reply," the Prime Minister said. "I pay my tributes to the people who lost their lives and also pay my tributes to the bravehearts who laid their lives to protect the nation," PM Modi said. A total of 166 people, including six Americans, were killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: Rajnath Sk: India Can Never Forget 26/11 Terror Attack, Says PM Narendra Modi in 107th ‘Mann Ki Baat’

New Delhi, November 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to the victims and heroes of 2008 Mumbai terror attack and said that it was one of the dastardly attacks that shocked the nation and can never be forgotten. He said and it is the courage and strength of India that "we are now giving a befitting reply to the terror activities". Addressing the 107th episode of his monthly broadcast programme of 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister said, "We can never forget this day when India faced its most heinous terror attack." 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Terrorist Attack on Mann Ki Baat Says, 'We Can Never Forget This Day'

He recalled that it was on this very day that the country had come under the most dastardly terror attack. "And it is the courage and strength of India that overcame it and is now giving a befitting reply," the Prime Minister said. "I pay my tributes to the people who lost their lives and also pay my tributes to the bravehearts who laid their lives to protect the nation," PM Modi said. A total of 166 people, including six Americans, were killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: Rajnath Singh, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Pay Tributes to Victims of Terror Attack on Its 15th Anniversary

PM Narendra Modi Remembers 26/11 Terror Attack on 'Mann Ki Baat'

The attack was carried out by 10 well-trained Pakistani terrorists, who laid a more than 60-hour siege, attacking and killing people at several iconic and vital locations of Mumbai, including Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Hotel Taj, Trident Hotel, Nariman House -- a Jewish Centre among others.

