Ballari (Karnataka) [India], April 5 (ANI): A worker at the RJ cotton mill was found dead near the Ranithottam area in the Ballari district of Karnataka, state police informed on Saturday.

Officials said that the wife of the deceased mill worker found the body of her husband naked with injury marks on his head, shoulder and ear. The wife, Neelaveni, had lodged a complaint that her husband had gone out of the house a few days ago and had not returned

"On April 4, 2025, the wife (Neelaveni) of the deceased had lodged a written complaint....today (April 5) she received formation about her husband's body being found. Based on the information, along with relatives, she reached the spot. She found the body naked, and there were injury marks on his head, shoulder and ear," Ballari Superintendent of Police Shobha Rani told ANI on Friday.

"Based on her complaint, we have registered an FIR under BNS Section 103 (murder)," the SP added.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Earlier, in a separate incident, five people died, and 10 others were injured after a van rammed into a parked truck near Nelogi Cross in the Kalaburagi district of Karnataka at around 3:30 AM.

According to Kalaburagi police, the deceased have been identified as residents of the Bagalkote district. The injured have been admitted to Kalaburagi Hospital. Kalaburagi SP A Srinivasulu visited the spot and carried out an investigation.

The police have registered a case at Nelogi police station. (ANI)

