Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 3 (ANI): Karnataka Infrastructure Development Minister MB Patil on Thursday submitted a memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar seeking the sanction of Rs 550 crore to build a reservoir near Babanagar of Vijayapura district under the Tubachi-Babaleshwar Lift Irrigation Project.

Patil is the Minister in charge of Vijayapura district, while Shivakumar holds the portfolio for Water Resources.

The Tubachi-Babaleshwar Lift Irrigation Scheme provides water for both irrigation and drinking purposes in the regions of Babaleshwar, Tikota, Jamakhandi, and Athani.

According to a release, Patil met DK Shivakumar at his residence in Bengaluru's Sadashivanagar to formally submit the memorandum.

As part of the project, water is currently being provided to around 1.3 lakh acres of agricultural land in the above region. About 60 per cent of this land is used for horticultural crops, which face severe water shortages during summer. To address this crisis, a proposal has been made to construct a reservoir with a capacity of 0.775 TMC near Babanagar.

The government land measuring 679.25 acres is available in the area, out of which farmers have been demanding that 434 acres be used to build the reservoir, Patil explained.

If constructed, the reservoir would provide critical water resources for people, livestock, and crops during the dry season. Water for the reservoir can be drawn from the second distribution tank of the Tubachi-Babaleshwar Lift Irrigation Project.

Patil expressed hope that the Water Resources Department would respond positively to this request.

Referring to the land acquisition near Devanahalli for the proposed Aerospace and Defence Park, Patil stated that a meeting with the Chief Minister has been scheduled for July 4 to discuss the matter.

The discussion will focus on the acquisition of 1,282 acres from 10 villages. He emphasised that farmers whose land will be acquired will be compensated fairly as per the provisions of the new Land Acquisition Act.

Patil pointed out that several states, including Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Odisha, and Assam, are posing intense competition in terms of facilitating industrial development. "I am well aware of the industrial policies and support systems being offered in these states," he said.

"Both industries and agriculture are vital, and it is important that we progress by maintaining a balance between the two," he observed. (ANI)

