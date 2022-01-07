Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], January 7 (ANI): The police on Thursday seized 78 quintals of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice, which was being illegally transported in a truck near Buland Pravas Colony, Kalaburagi.

"We have seized 78 quintals of Public Distribution System (PDS) rice, which was being illegally transported in a truck," A Srinivasulu, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Kalaburagi said.

"The case has been registered in a Suburban police station against the accused. The police have taken up an investigation, we will arrest the accused soon," Srinivasulu said. (ANI)

