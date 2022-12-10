Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 10 (ANI): In a bid to cater the air travellers in reaching Airport on time, the South Western Railway on Saturday decided to improve the train services for the trains passing Kempegowda International Airport Railway Station (KIAD).

As per the released notification, the trains' schedule, passing the Kempegowda International Airport Railway Station (KIAD) were revised.

Apart from Airport commuters, these services will benefit the employees working in the Airport and the people residing in the surrounding areas of the Airport.

"The punctual running of these services is accorded the highest priority. Recently, there were instances of little delay in services to KIAD Halt Station due to ongoing safety-related works between Yelahanka and Devanahalli. Within a short period of three weeks, these works are targeted for completion which will improve punctuality to a great extent," Shyam Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru Division said.

"The proposal for the re-opening of Dodjala Halt Station and stoppage of all Airport train services at Dodjala and Bettahalasoor is under consideration and will be finalized soon," he added. (ANI)

