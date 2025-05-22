Gadag (Karnataka) [India], May 22 (ANI): Railways play a major role in making India a developed nation, and recognising this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been commendably focusing on the development of railways and roads, said former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai.

Participating via video conference in the inauguration ceremony of the renovated Gadag Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Scheme, organised by the South Western Railway Hubballi Division on Thursday, he expressed that over Rs. 23 crore has been spent on the development of the historic Gadag railway station, which brings great joy and pride.

Gadag is a historically significant land, known for its religious heritage, as the land of Kumara Vyasa, and as a hub for printing. Betageri is famous for its handlooms. Giving a major boost to industry, commerce, and tourism has been prioritised, and for that, he extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The first train from Gadag to Hubballi was launched in 1884. This station has seen a long journey since then. More than 5,000 passengers travel daily through this station. Under the Amrit Bharat Scheme, facilities like escalators, lifts, overbridges, foot overbridges, toilets, and all essential amenities for passengers have been provided," he said.

Bommai said the Gadag-Wadi railway line project is underway, and once completed, it will facilitate direct connectivity to Hyderabad. Another new route from Gadag to Yalavigi has been approved thanks to the efforts of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and Prime Minister Modi. Once this connection is established, it will ease travel to Hyderabad via Haveri and Gadag, he said.

The MP said the Narendra Modi government has modernised the railways through broad gauge expansion, double gauge lines, electrification, and advanced signalling systems.

With over 500 Vande Bharat trains operating at high speed across the country, a major revolution is taking place in Indian Railways. Enhancing public utility and boosting commerce, railways play a crucial role in transforming India into a developed nation. Acknowledging this, the development of rail and road infrastructure by the Modi government is praiseworthy, he said. (ANI)

