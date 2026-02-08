Bagalkot(Karnataka) [India], February 8 (ANI): A Redbird private jet crash-landed on Sunday in Vijayapura district of Karnataka, said the official.

According to Belagavi Police, "A Red Bird private jet carrying two passengers crashed in Mangalore village of Babaleshwar taluk, Vijayapura district."

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated, "Redbird Flying Training Academy Limited Cessna 172 Aircraft VT-EUC (MSN-17265717) made a forced landing in a field near Bagalkot (100 km east of Belgavi) Airport."

Further details about the incident are awaited. (ANI)

