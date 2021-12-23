Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 23 (ANI): Karnataka reported 12 new Omicron cases of COVID-19 variant, taking the total tally to 31, informed State Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, Sudhakar said, "A total of 12 new cases of Omicron have been confirmed in Karnataka today taking the tally to 31."

Of these 12 new cases, as many as 10 Omicron infections have been reported in Bengaluru, out of which, five have returned from the UK, one from Denmark, and one from Nigeria, the minister informed.

"The other two cases have been reported in Mysore (returned from Switzerland) and Mangaluru (returned from Ghana) each.

India has reported 253 Omicron cases of coronavirus infection so far. Out of this, Maharashtra topped the list with 65 confirmed cases followed by Delhi with 64 cases, Karnataka with 31 cases, and Kerala with 29 cases. Of the 213 cases, 104 patients have recovered from the virus.

On November 26, the WHO named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529, which has been detected in South Africa, as 'Omicron'. (ANI)

