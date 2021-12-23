Vivo has officially launched the Vivo S12 Series in the home country. The VivoS12 Series consists of S12 and S12 Pro variants and comes as an upgrade to the S10 line-up with an upgraded camera, bigger batteries and a new UI. Both models are said to go on sale in China on December 30, 2021. Vivo S12 Series Teased Online Ahead of Its Launch, Check Expected Prices & Specifications Here.

Vivo S12 is priced at CNY 2,799 (approximately Rs 33,200) for the 8GB + 256GB model and CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 35,600) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration. On the other hand, the S12 Pro variant costs CNY 3,399 (approximately Rs 40,300) for the 8GB + 256GB model and CNY 3,699 (approximately Rs 43,900) for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

Vivo S12 (Photo Credits: Vivo)

Vivo S12 gets a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. It comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For optics, it gets a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary shooter and a 2MP macro lens. Upfront, there is a 44MP main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The handset comes packed with a 4,200mAh battery with 44W flash charging support.

Vivo S12 Pro (Photo Credits: Vivo)

On the other side, Vivo S12 Pro sports a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The handset is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For photography, there is a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there is a 50MP primary shooter and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Both Vivo S12 and S12 Pro run on Android 11 based OriginOS Ocean UI.

