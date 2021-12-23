San Francisco: After implementing some improvements for WhatsApp calls, Meta-owned WhatsApp is now reportedly working on a new interface for voice calls. As per a report by WABetaInfo, a screenshot shows that WhatsApp is redesigning the interface for a future update in order to make it more compact and modern, organising the available space. The new redesign will look nice especially while placing group voice calls. WhatsApp’s Upcoming Feature Will Soon Allow Group Admins To Delete Messages for Everyone: Report.

"Even if the screenshot was taken on WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp is planning the same redesign for a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android as well," the report said.

Recently, WhatsApp rolled out a new 'Voice Message Preview' feature for Indian users. The company said it will now allow users to preview their voice messages on WhatsApp before they send them.

Meanwhile, the company has recently brought in a new privacy update to prevent unknown contacts to see a user's last seen and online status. The feature will allow WhatsApp users to set their "last seen" status to be viewed by everyone, their contacts, except a blacklist of specific people. This new feature has been reportedly rolled out for both Android and iOS-enabled devices.

