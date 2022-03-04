Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 3 (ANI): Karnataka reported 382 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

According to a health bulletin issued by the state health department, the positivity rate currently stands at 1.04 per cent.

The total count of cases in the state has gone up to 39,41,835.

During the last 24 hours, 689 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 38,97,928.

The bulletin said 10 people lost their lives to the virus in the last 24 hours and the death toll has gone up to 39,979.

The state has 3,890 active COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

