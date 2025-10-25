Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], October 25 (ANI): Two sisters died of suffocation allegedly caused by a gas cylinder leak while taking a bath in Bettadapura village of Periyapatna taluk, Mysuru district, police said on Saturday.

According to Piriyapattana Police, the incident took place on Friday night. "Two sisters died of suffocation due to a cylinder leak while taking a bath. The incident took place in the Bettadapura village of Periyapatna taluk. The incident took place last night," police said.

The deceased have been identified as Gulfarm (23) and Simran Taj (20).

Police said, "Gulfarm and Simran Taj had gone to take a bath together. The one who had gone to take a bath did not come out even after a long time. The suspected father Altaf knocked on the door. Even then, the door was not opened. When he opened it, he found that the two children were in a semi-conscious state."

"The children were immediately admitted to a public hospital, where they both died," police added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

