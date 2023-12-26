Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 25 (ANI): Two workers are feared to be trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru, police said on Monday.

According to officials, the cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | Indian Navy Deploys Three Warships in Arabian Sea, Confirms Drone Attack on MV Chem Pluto (See Pics).

Further details are awaited.

Earlier today, five workers were feared to be trapped after the wall of a temple collapsed in Haryana's Gurugram on Monday.

Also Read | US Presidential Election 2024: Donald Trump Risks Losing All if He Focuses on 2020 ‘Stolen Election’ Theatrics.

According to the police, the NDRF has been informed and efforts are underway to rescue a buried worker who is visible.

"We received information from the control room that an under-construction wall has collapsed near a temple and some workers were buried under it. NDRF has been informed. A worker that is buried is visible and efforts are underway to rescue him," Gurugram ACP Mukesh Kumar said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)