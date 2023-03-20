Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 20 (ANI): The Karnataka Government on Monday issued the orders appointing Vice-Chancellors for the newly established Universities of Chamarajanagara, Bidar, Haveri, Hasana, Kodagu, Koppala and Bagalakote, the official said.

"BK Ravi of the Communication department of Bangalore University has been appointed for Koppala University," CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister for Higher Education stated on Monday.

Also Read | PNB Loan Fraud Case: Major Setback to Indian Probe Agencies As Mehul Choksi's Name Removed From Interpol's 'Red' Notice List.

He further said that Ashok Sangappa Alur of Horticulture University, Bagalkote has been appointed as vice chancellor of Kodagu University.

"MR Gangadhar of the Department of Anthropology, University of Mysore for Chamarajanagara University, Anand Sharad Deshpande of KS Gogate Engineering College, Belagavi for Bagalkote University, BS Biradar of Kuvempu University for Bidar University, Suresh H. Jangamashetty of Department of Electrical and Electronics, Basaveshwara Engineering College, Bagalkote for Haveri University, and TC Taranath, a retired professor of Karnataka University, Dharwad, has been appointed for Hasana University," the notification said. (ANI)

Also Read | Telangana Shocker: Man Poses As Army Officer, Threatens People and Extorts Money Using Toy Gun in Medak District; Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)