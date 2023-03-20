Mumbai, March 20: The Hyderabad police on Sunday arrested a man for allegedly posing as an army officer and extorting money from people. Police officials said that the accused posed as an Army officer and allegedly threatened people on a highway in the city.

Cops also said that the accused extorted money by brandishing a toy gun. According to a report in the Times of India, the accused was arrested by the police from the Toopran revenue division in Medak district. An officer privy to the case said that the accused was wearing an olive green uniform, which is usually worn by Army officials. Hyderabad Shocker: Two Men Con Women, Claim 'Godman' Will Perform Rituals Using Their Nude Photos To Make Them Rich Quickly; Accused Booked.

As per the modus operandi, the accused used to stop motorists on the highway and extort money from them. Cops learned that a few people who were allegedly threatened by the accused even gave him money after they were stopped by him.

However, the accused ran out of luck when one of the motorists, who was stopped by the accused reportedly alerted the police. Soon, cops reached the spot and began questioning the accused, who tried to bluff the cops by stating that get was an Army personnel. Later, cops took the accused and started questioning the accused. Hyderabad Shocker: Four Harass Engineering Girl Students by Adding Them to WhatsApp Groups and Morphing Their Pictures; Arrested.

During interrogation, cops found that the accused did not belong to the army. The police also learned that the weapon that the accused used was a toy. Acting on a complaint registered against him, cops arrested the accused for threatening people and extorting money.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2023 11:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).